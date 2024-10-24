Beed District Shake-Up: BJP Leader Switches to NCP (SP)

In a significant political shift, Rajendra Mhaske, formerly the BJP's Beed district president, has resigned from his post and joined Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). This move comes amid allegations that the BJP neglected him for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections despite his dedication.

Mhaske announced his departure from the ruling BJP on Sunday and was inducted into Pawar's party on Wednesday. The BJP had already declared 99 candidates for the elections scheduled for November 20, excluding Mhaske from consideration.

Disillusioned by the party's partnership with Ajit Pawar's coalition, Mhaske alleged that BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule had previously implied he would receive a ticket for the Beed assembly segment. Instead, the BJP's alliance has shifted focus, leaving Mhaske to pursue political ambitions with the NCP (SP).

