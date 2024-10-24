Political Tensions Rise in Bandra East as Zeeshan Siddique Faces Shiv Sena Opposition

Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique has publicly criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) for fielding a candidate in his constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. His comments hinted at underlying tensions, responding to old political alliances breaking down.

Recently suspended from Congress due to cross-voting in the legislative council elections, Siddique's political strategy remains uncertain. This ambiguity persists despite his father, Baba Siddique's recent crossover from Congress to the NCP prior to his untimely death.

The political landscape in Bandra East has further shifted as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) announced its candidate list, including Varun Sardesai for Bandra East. The assembly elections are slated for November 20, with votes counted on November 23.

