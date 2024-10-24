Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Bandra East as Zeeshan Siddique Faces Shiv Sena Opposition

Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique criticizes Shiv Sena (UBT) for fielding a candidate in his constituency as the Maharashtra polls approach. Suspended from Congress for cross-voting, his political future remains unclear amid tensions following his father's shift to NCP and subsequent death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:20 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Bandra East as Zeeshan Siddique Faces Shiv Sena Opposition
Zeeshan Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique has publicly criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) for fielding a candidate in his constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. His comments hinted at underlying tensions, responding to old political alliances breaking down.

Recently suspended from Congress due to cross-voting in the legislative council elections, Siddique's political strategy remains uncertain. This ambiguity persists despite his father, Baba Siddique's recent crossover from Congress to the NCP prior to his untimely death.

The political landscape in Bandra East has further shifted as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) announced its candidate list, including Varun Sardesai for Bandra East. The assembly elections are slated for November 20, with votes counted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024