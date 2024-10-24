Congress Backs INDIA Bloc in UP Bypolls
The Congress party has announced it will not contest in the nine Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls, opting instead to support candidates from the INDIA bloc, primarily the Samajwadi Party. This decision, made after consultations with key leaders, aims to safeguard constitutional values over individual party success.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party announced on Thursday its decision not to field candidates in the upcoming nine assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, choosing instead to support candidates from the INDIA bloc, notably the Samajwadi Party.
At a press conference held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai and AICC general secretary Avinash Pande emphasized that party workers would focus on securing victories for INDIA bloc nominees. This approach was described as a measure to protect the Constitution rather than a strategy to strengthen Congress itself.
Party leaders, including Congress Legislature Party's Aradhna Mishra and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, contributed to this decision, aligning with the Samajwadi Party's strategy. It signals a united front between the Congress and Samajwadi Party as part of this strategic alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
