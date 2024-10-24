Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Wayanad By-Elections; Priyanka Gandhi in Spotlight

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam criticized Congress and Priyanka Gandhi for contesting in Wayanad by-elections, stating people desire development after Rahul Gandhi's lack of action. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Priyanka of exploiting safe seats relying on Muslim votes. Priyanka filed her nomination amidst a roadshow with party leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:17 IST
BJP leader Dushyant Gautam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam launched a scathing attack on Congress and Priyanka Gandhi over their decision to contest in the upcoming Wayanad by-elections. Speaking to ANI, Gautam alleged that residents were disillusioned with Rahul Gandhi's tenure, wherein he purportedly failed to deliver on development, security, or infrastructure.

Eager to capitalize on this discontent, Gautam expressed confidence that BJP would secure victory, as Wayanad voters yearn for tangible progress. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Priyanka Gandhi of strategically selecting safer electoral regions, notably where Muslim voters constitute a significant portion of the electorate.

As Priyanka Gandhi lodged her nomination papers amidst a grand roadshow, watched by Congress stalwarts, the political climate in Wayanad is charged with anticipation. With elections slated for November 13, political dynamics in Wayanad promise to unfold dramatically, parallel to statewide by-polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

