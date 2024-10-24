Chandrakant Patil Makes His Bid in the Upcoming Maharashtra Polls

Chandrakant Patil, a prominent BJP leader and minister in Maharashtra, filed his nomination for the Kothrud constituency in the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

The event was marked by a well-attended rally that underscored the political fervor in the region.

Patil's day began with prayers at Kasba Ganesh Mandir, a notable site in Pune, followed by a visit to the memorial of VD Savarkar, an influential Hindutva thinker.

High-profile attendees at the rally included Pune Lok Sabha MP and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol, as well as leaders from Mahayuti allies NCP and Shiv Sena, showcasing the rally's significance in the lead-up to the elections.

The results of the Maharashtra assembly polls are eagerly anticipated, with the announcement set for November 23.

