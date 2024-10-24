Left Menu

Chandrakant Patil Makes His Bid in the Upcoming Maharashtra Polls

Chandrakant Patil, senior BJP leader and state minister, filed his nomination for the Kothrud seat in Pune for the state assembly elections. A large rally preceded his filing, during which Patil visited significant local landmarks. Key political figures participated in the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:17 IST
Chandrakant Patil Makes His Bid in the Upcoming Maharashtra Polls
Chandrakant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrakant Patil, a prominent BJP leader and minister in Maharashtra, filed his nomination for the Kothrud constituency in the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

The event was marked by a well-attended rally that underscored the political fervor in the region.

Patil's day began with prayers at Kasba Ganesh Mandir, a notable site in Pune, followed by a visit to the memorial of VD Savarkar, an influential Hindutva thinker.

High-profile attendees at the rally included Pune Lok Sabha MP and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol, as well as leaders from Mahayuti allies NCP and Shiv Sena, showcasing the rally's significance in the lead-up to the elections.

The results of the Maharashtra assembly polls are eagerly anticipated, with the announcement set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024