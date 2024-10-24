Left Menu

Rupani Predicts BJP Victory in Punjab Bypolls

BJP's Punjab in-charge, Vijay Rupani, expressed confidence that the party will win all four assembly seats in the upcoming bypolls. Criticizing the AAP government, he cited failures in law and order, corruption, and promises unfulfilled. Bypolls occur on November 13 with results revealed on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 24-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 19:58 IST
  • India

Vijay Rupani, Punjab in-charge for the BJP, asserted on Thursday that the BJP would secure victories in all four assembly seats in the upcoming bypolls scheduled for November 13.

Addressing the media, Rupani, who formerly served as Gujarat's chief minister, vehemently criticized the AAP government, accusing it of betraying public trust by not delivering on its promises.

Rupani pointed to deteriorating law and order, struggles faced by farmers, and widespread corruption under the AAP, warning that the bypolls will highlight public disillusionment. Voters in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala will cast their votes, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

