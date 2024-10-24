Rupani Predicts BJP Victory in Punjab Bypolls

Vijay Rupani, Punjab in-charge for the BJP, asserted on Thursday that the BJP would secure victories in all four assembly seats in the upcoming bypolls scheduled for November 13.

Addressing the media, Rupani, who formerly served as Gujarat's chief minister, vehemently criticized the AAP government, accusing it of betraying public trust by not delivering on its promises.

Rupani pointed to deteriorating law and order, struggles faced by farmers, and widespread corruption under the AAP, warning that the bypolls will highlight public disillusionment. Voters in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala will cast their votes, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)