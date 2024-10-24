Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Launches Campaign for Wayanad Bypoll

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to bolster her electoral efforts with a visit to Wayanad on October 28 and 29 as part of her campaign for the November 13 bypoll, Kerala Congress sources revealed on Thursday.

During her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi will engage in a series of corner meetings starting with Meenangadi under the Sultan Bathery constituency at noon, progressing to Panamaram under the Mananthavady constituency at 3 pm, and concluding at Pozhuthana under the Kalpetta constituency at 5 pm, according to the party schedule.

Priyanka Gandhi has already filed her nomination for the by-election, marking her entry into a personal electoral contest. She praised Wayanad for supporting her brother, Rahul Gandhi, amid political adversity. Joined by her family, she expressed confidence drawing on her 35 years of political activism.

