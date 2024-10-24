Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Launches Campaign for Wayanad Bypoll

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Wayanad on October 28-29 for the upcoming bypoll. She filed her nomination, accompanied by her family, and highlights her 35 years of political experience. The by-election follows her brother Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the Wayanad seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:43 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to bolster her electoral efforts with a visit to Wayanad on October 28 and 29 as part of her campaign for the November 13 bypoll, Kerala Congress sources revealed on Thursday.

During her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi will engage in a series of corner meetings starting with Meenangadi under the Sultan Bathery constituency at noon, progressing to Panamaram under the Mananthavady constituency at 3 pm, and concluding at Pozhuthana under the Kalpetta constituency at 5 pm, according to the party schedule.

Priyanka Gandhi has already filed her nomination for the by-election, marking her entry into a personal electoral contest. She praised Wayanad for supporting her brother, Rahul Gandhi, amid political adversity. Joined by her family, she expressed confidence drawing on her 35 years of political activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

