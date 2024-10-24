Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Announces Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls

The Samajwadi Party declared candidates for all nine seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls. Notable candidates include Singh Raj Jatav, Charu Kain, and Mohammad Rizwan. The bypolls, taking place on November 13, will fill vacancies mostly caused by MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:45 IST
Samajwadi Party Announces Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced candidates for all nine seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13. Standout candidates include Singh Raj Jatav in Ghaziabad, Charu Kain in Khair (Aligarh), and Mohammad Rizwan in Kundraki (Moradabad).

The by-elections are being held for seats that became vacant, largely due to MLAs being elected as MPs in the recent Lok Sabha polls, except the Sisamau seat, which became vacant due to the disqualification of former SP MLA Irfan Solanki.

In a strategic political move, the Congress announced it would not contest the bypolls, opting instead to support SP candidates or those from other parties within the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024