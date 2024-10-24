Samajwadi Party Announces Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced candidates for all nine seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13. Standout candidates include Singh Raj Jatav in Ghaziabad, Charu Kain in Khair (Aligarh), and Mohammad Rizwan in Kundraki (Moradabad).

The by-elections are being held for seats that became vacant, largely due to MLAs being elected as MPs in the recent Lok Sabha polls, except the Sisamau seat, which became vacant due to the disqualification of former SP MLA Irfan Solanki.

In a strategic political move, the Congress announced it would not contest the bypolls, opting instead to support SP candidates or those from other parties within the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)