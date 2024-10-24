Samajwadi Party Announces Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls
The Samajwadi Party declared candidates for all nine seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls. Notable candidates include Singh Raj Jatav, Charu Kain, and Mohammad Rizwan. The bypolls, taking place on November 13, will fill vacancies mostly caused by MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced candidates for all nine seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13. Standout candidates include Singh Raj Jatav in Ghaziabad, Charu Kain in Khair (Aligarh), and Mohammad Rizwan in Kundraki (Moradabad).
The by-elections are being held for seats that became vacant, largely due to MLAs being elected as MPs in the recent Lok Sabha polls, except the Sisamau seat, which became vacant due to the disqualification of former SP MLA Irfan Solanki.
In a strategic political move, the Congress announced it would not contest the bypolls, opting instead to support SP candidates or those from other parties within the INDIA bloc.
