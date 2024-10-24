G20 Finance Chiefs Optimistic for 'Soft Landing' Amid Global Uncertainty
G20 finance leaders expressed optimism for a 'soft landing' for the global economy, urging resistance to protectionism. Their communique avoided divisive topics such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Middle Eastern conflicts. Brazil plans further discussions ahead of the G20 summit in November.
- Country:
- United States
Finance leaders from the G20 have conveyed optimism for achieving a 'soft landing' for the global economy while cautioning against protectionism. The final communique from their meeting reflected broad agreement, yet sidestepped contentious geopolitical issues.
The statement, issued in Washington after meetings with the IMF and World Bank, retained the core elements of a previously seen draft. Notably absent were references to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and escalating Middle Eastern tensions.
A separate statement from Brazil, the current G20 president, acknowledged diverse opinions within the group regarding the inclusion of these conflicts in discussions. Brazil intends to address these matters in further 'sherpa' meetings ahead of the upcoming leaders' summit in Rio.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G20
- economy
- finance
- soft landing
- global economy
- Brazil
- IMF
- World Bank
- Russia
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
India's Economic Surge: World Bank, IMF, and ADB Elevate Growth Forecasts
Brazil Secures Dramatic Late Win Against Chile in World Cup Qualifiers
BRICS Calls for Alternative to IMF Amid Western Pressures
Lula Criticizes U.S. Involvement in Brazil-Saab Jet Deal
Brazilian President Criticizes U.S. Inquiry on 2014 Gripen Jet Deal