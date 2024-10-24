Left Menu

G20 Finance Chiefs Optimistic for 'Soft Landing' Amid Global Uncertainty

G20 finance leaders expressed optimism for a 'soft landing' for the global economy, urging resistance to protectionism. Their communique avoided divisive topics such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Middle Eastern conflicts. Brazil plans further discussions ahead of the G20 summit in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:18 IST
G20 Finance Chiefs Optimistic for 'Soft Landing' Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Finance leaders from the G20 have conveyed optimism for achieving a 'soft landing' for the global economy while cautioning against protectionism. The final communique from their meeting reflected broad agreement, yet sidestepped contentious geopolitical issues.

The statement, issued in Washington after meetings with the IMF and World Bank, retained the core elements of a previously seen draft. Notably absent were references to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and escalating Middle Eastern tensions.

A separate statement from Brazil, the current G20 president, acknowledged diverse opinions within the group regarding the inclusion of these conflicts in discussions. Brazil intends to address these matters in further 'sherpa' meetings ahead of the upcoming leaders' summit in Rio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024