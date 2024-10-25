Colorado Ballot Investigation: Postal Votes Under Scrutiny

Colorado officials are probing a suspected ballot fraud incident involving 12 intercepted mail ballots, according to a statement from the state's top elections official. The ballots, originally intended for voters in Mesa County, were filled out and returned to the county clerk.

The fraud case came to light when some voters noticed discrepancies, such as notifications that their ballots were processed or needed correction. This prompted several affected individuals to alert the county clerk's office. The district attorney is currently handling the investigation.

Despite these events, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold reassured the public of the security and integrity of the election process, crediting advanced measures like signature verification. This investigation follows a former Mesa County clerk's imprisonment for voting machine tampering after the 2020 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)