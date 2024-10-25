Colorado Ballot Investigation: Postal Votes Under Scrutiny
Colorado officials are investigating potential ballot fraud involving 12 intercepted mail ballots. Discovered through signature discrepancies, the incident is under investigation by the county district attorney. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold emphasized the state's election security amid ongoing unfounded claims about mail ballot vulnerability.
Colorado officials are probing a suspected ballot fraud incident involving 12 intercepted mail ballots, according to a statement from the state's top elections official. The ballots, originally intended for voters in Mesa County, were filled out and returned to the county clerk.
The fraud case came to light when some voters noticed discrepancies, such as notifications that their ballots were processed or needed correction. This prompted several affected individuals to alert the county clerk's office. The district attorney is currently handling the investigation.
Despite these events, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold reassured the public of the security and integrity of the election process, crediting advanced measures like signature verification. This investigation follows a former Mesa County clerk's imprisonment for voting machine tampering after the 2020 election.
