Rising Tensions: Journalists and Civilians Caught in Middle East Strikes

In a dramatic escalation of the Middle East conflict, Israeli airstrikes have left 36 dead in Gaza, including 14 children, as mounting casualties heighten international calls for a cease-fire.

The targeted attacks in Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three journalists, sparking accusations of deliberate attempts to silence media coverage of the ongoing military offensive.

Amidst the chaos, the humanitarian crisis exacerbates in Gaza, with severe supply shortages gripping the population while global outrage builds against alleged intentional harm to journalists and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)