Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Journalists and Civilians Caught in Middle East Strikes

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and Lebanon killed journalists and civilians, intensifying supply concerns and international demands for a cease-fire. Journalists were deliberately targeted, drawing global condemnation. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with Israel accused of targeting media personnel amid ongoing military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:59 IST
Rising Tensions: Journalists and Civilians Caught in Middle East Strikes
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a dramatic escalation of the Middle East conflict, Israeli airstrikes have left 36 dead in Gaza, including 14 children, as mounting casualties heighten international calls for a cease-fire.

The targeted attacks in Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three journalists, sparking accusations of deliberate attempts to silence media coverage of the ongoing military offensive.

Amidst the chaos, the humanitarian crisis exacerbates in Gaza, with severe supply shortages gripping the population while global outrage builds against alleged intentional harm to journalists and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024