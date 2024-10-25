Left Menu

Arrest of Former Ruler's Son-in-Law Sparks Controversy in Myanmar

Nay Soe Maung, the son-in-law of Myanmar's former leader Than Shwe, was arrested for allegedly posting inflammatory content on Facebook. His detention highlights ongoing tensions following the 2021 military takeover. Authorities in Myanmar continue to prosecute individuals criticizing the regime or supporting opposition online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:26 IST
Arrest of Former Ruler's Son-in-Law Sparks Controversy in Myanmar
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Nay Soe Maung, the son-in-law of Myanmar's former military ruler Than Shwe, was detained for allegedly posting inflammatory statements on Facebook, according to state-run media reports on Friday.

The 67-year-old retired colonel and former army medical officer was arrested and jailed for Facebook posts critical of current military leaders and condoling the late Zaw Myint Maung, a former political figure.

Myanmar's authorities have signaled firm action against social media posts deemed supportive of opposition, prosecuting under laws relating to counter-terrorism and sedition amidst ongoing civil unrest after the 2021 military coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024