Arrest of Former Ruler's Son-in-Law Sparks Controversy in Myanmar
Nay Soe Maung, the son-in-law of Myanmar's former leader Than Shwe, was arrested for allegedly posting inflammatory content on Facebook. His detention highlights ongoing tensions following the 2021 military takeover. Authorities in Myanmar continue to prosecute individuals criticizing the regime or supporting opposition online.
Nay Soe Maung, the son-in-law of Myanmar's former military ruler Than Shwe, was detained for allegedly posting inflammatory statements on Facebook, according to state-run media reports on Friday.
The 67-year-old retired colonel and former army medical officer was arrested and jailed for Facebook posts critical of current military leaders and condoling the late Zaw Myint Maung, a former political figure.
Myanmar's authorities have signaled firm action against social media posts deemed supportive of opposition, prosecuting under laws relating to counter-terrorism and sedition amidst ongoing civil unrest after the 2021 military coup.
