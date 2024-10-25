Arrest of Former Ruler's Son-in-Law Sparks Controversy in Myanmar

Nay Soe Maung, the son-in-law of Myanmar's former military ruler Than Shwe, was detained for allegedly posting inflammatory statements on Facebook, according to state-run media reports on Friday.

The 67-year-old retired colonel and former army medical officer was arrested and jailed for Facebook posts critical of current military leaders and condoling the late Zaw Myint Maung, a former political figure.

Myanmar's authorities have signaled firm action against social media posts deemed supportive of opposition, prosecuting under laws relating to counter-terrorism and sedition amidst ongoing civil unrest after the 2021 military coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)