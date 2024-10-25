Kerala MLA's Alleged Bribe Offer Sparks Political Storm
A controversy has arisen in Kerala over reports that NCP MLA Thomas K Thomas allegedly offered bribes to two Left Front legislators to switch parties. Thomas has denied the claims and called for an investigation, while other political leaders have also demanded a probe into the allegations.
- Country:
- India
A political storm has engulfed Kerala following allegations that a local NCP MLA, Thomas K Thomas, attempted to bribe two Left legislators to join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which allies with the BJP. The reports have sparked demands for a thorough investigation.
Thomas has branded the accusations as baseless and claims they emerged as he was on the brink of becoming a minister. He suspects a rival, Antony Raju, may be orchestrating the allegations to secure political advantage. State leaders have echoed the need for a comprehensive inquiry.
The alleged bribery involves Rs 50 crore offers each to two Left MLAs. Kerala's ruling LDF and others have denied such actions occurred, labelling them against democratic values. The unfolding drama is already impacting political alignments within the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
