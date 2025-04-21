BJP Leader Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Congress-NCP 26/11 Failures
Maharashtra BJP Vice-President Madhav Bhandari accused the Congress-NCP government of failing to prevent the 26/11 terror attacks despite prior intelligence. Speaking at an event, Bhandari claimed the government had forewarning but did not act, implicating them in the tragedy. The Congress has demanded Bhandari's interrogation.
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, Maharashtra BJP Vice-President Madhav Bhandari has accused the former Congress-NCP government of sharing responsibility for the catastrophic 26/11 terror attacks, citing their alleged inaction on prior intelligence warnings.
Bhandari, during a public address in Pune, asserted that the Congress-NCP coalition had knowledge of the impending threat, claiming a pivotal meeting in June 2008 about potential attack sites was overlooked. Both parties are now facing demands for accountability, as the Congress calls for Bhandari's interrogation.
The controversy intensifies as other political figures like former Congress minister Anees Ahmed and state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal refute Bhandari's statements and urge thorough investigations into his claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
