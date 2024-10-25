Family Feuds and Political Battles: A Clash in Karhal

In a recent political skirmish, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the BJP for allegedly promoting an agenda of nepotism. His comments follow the BJP's selection of Anujesh Yadav, a relative, as a candidate for the Karhal assembly seat bypoll against SP's Tej Pratap Yadav.

The BJP, dismissing claims of a family feud, emphasized the upcoming election as a battle of ideologies rather than lineage. Party officials stressed issues like policy, honesty, and legality, downplaying the familial ties between the contenders.

As campaigning heats up, the November bypolls for Karhal and other seats will be a crucial test of political strategies. With accusations of corruption and governance failures flying, all eyes will be on the ballot boxes to reveal which narrative resonates more with voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)