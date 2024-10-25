Left Menu

Family Feuds and Political Battles: A Clash in Karhal

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of being 'relative-oriented' as Anujesh Yadav, linked by marriage, contests against SP's Tej Pratap Yadav in Karhal's assembly bypoll. Both parties claim it's not a contest about family but a clash of policies, with upcoming bypolls set to test political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:57 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political skirmish, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the BJP for allegedly promoting an agenda of nepotism. His comments follow the BJP's selection of Anujesh Yadav, a relative, as a candidate for the Karhal assembly seat bypoll against SP's Tej Pratap Yadav.

The BJP, dismissing claims of a family feud, emphasized the upcoming election as a battle of ideologies rather than lineage. Party officials stressed issues like policy, honesty, and legality, downplaying the familial ties between the contenders.

As campaigning heats up, the November bypolls for Karhal and other seats will be a crucial test of political strategies. With accusations of corruption and governance failures flying, all eyes will be on the ballot boxes to reveal which narrative resonates more with voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

