Congress Strategizes for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Congress party's top brass convened at their headquarters to discuss candidate selections for the Maharashtra Assembly elections set for November 20. This strategic meeting was attended by influential figures such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Among the notable attendees were AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and other Central Election Committee members, including Ambika Soni and Madhusudan Mistry. Maharashtra's state leaders like Nana Patole further contributed to these critical deliberations.

Following the meeting, the party announced its first list of 48 candidates, reflecting their robust plan to seize control of the state Assembly in collaboration with the MVA alliance, comprising the NCP and Shiv Sena. The parties shared an understanding to contest 270 of the 288 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)