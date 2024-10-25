Contenders Gear Up for Sikkim By-Election Showdown

The race for Sikkim's by-elections intensified as the deadline for filing nominations closed. The Citizen Action Party - Sikkim (CAP-S) saw its candidates, Mahesh Rai and Provincia Hung Subba, officially enter the fray on the final day.

A total of seven candidates will compete for the two vacant assembly seats of Namchi-Singhithang and Soreng-Chakung. Notable contenders include Satish Chandra Rai (SKM), Daniel Rai (SDF), and Yojna Rai, alongside others eyeing electoral victory.

The scrutiny of nominations is set for October 28, while candidates can withdraw until October 30. The polls, scheduled for November 13, come after resignations by prominent figures, including Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

