Contenders Gear Up for Sikkim By-Election Showdown

The nomination process for the by-elections in Sikkim's Namchi-Singhithang and Soreng-Chakung constituencies has ended. Seven candidates, including CAP-S's Mahesh Rai and Provincia Hung Subba, are in the fray. The elections are scheduled for November 13, with scrutiny on October 28 and withdrawal deadline on October 30.

Updated: 25-10-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:19 IST
The race for Sikkim's by-elections intensified as the deadline for filing nominations closed. The Citizen Action Party - Sikkim (CAP-S) saw its candidates, Mahesh Rai and Provincia Hung Subba, officially enter the fray on the final day.

A total of seven candidates will compete for the two vacant assembly seats of Namchi-Singhithang and Soreng-Chakung. Notable contenders include Satish Chandra Rai (SKM), Daniel Rai (SDF), and Yojna Rai, alongside others eyeing electoral victory.

The scrutiny of nominations is set for October 28, while candidates can withdraw until October 30. The polls, scheduled for November 13, come after resignations by prominent figures, including Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

