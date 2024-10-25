Left Menu

Historic Leadership Change: Engineer and Doctor Elected as Haryana Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker

BJP MLAs Harvinder Kalyan and Krishan Lal Middha were elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Assembly during its first session post-election. Chief Minister Saini emphasized collaboration and accelerated development. The BJP secured a third term with 48 seats in the October elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:20 IST
Historic Leadership Change: Engineer and Doctor Elected as Haryana Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker
Haryana Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership development, BJP MLAs Harvinder Kalyan and Krishan Lal Middha were unanimously elected as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Assembly during its inaugural session. This session marked the beginning of the 15th Vidhan Sabha following the Nayab Singh Saini-led government's swearing-in on October 17.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who proposed Kalyan's nomination, stressed unity and progress by taking suggestions from the opposition that serve public interest. He underscored the importance of collaboration, noting that the BJP has been entrusted by the electorate for a third consecutive term after winning 48 seats in the recent elections.

This election holds historical significance; for the first time in Haryana's history, a civil engineer and an Ayurvedic doctor have been chosen for these pivotal roles. Saini assured the adherence to democratic procedures and called for cooperation among all political parties to ensure efficient Assembly proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

