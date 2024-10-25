Lois Marandi Shakes Up Jharkhand Politics, Defects to JMM
Former BJP legislator Lois Marandi has joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and will contest from the Jama seat in the upcoming assembly elections. The JMM released its fifth list of candidates, naming Marandi as its nominee. Elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20.
In a significant political shift in Jharkhand, seasoned politician Lois Marandi has defected from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), where she will be the nominee for the Jama seat in the assembly elections.
The JMM announced Marandi's candidature on its fifth list, underscoring her pivotal role after serving the BJP for 24 years. Marandi, a former BJP minister, expressed sadness over her departure, citing recognition issues for longstanding party members.
The assembly elections, set to occur in two phases on November 13 and 20, promise a hard-fought contest between the major parties and alliances, with results to be declared on November 23.
