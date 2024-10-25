Tensions Escalate: Kejriwal's Controversial Padyatra
During a padyatra in West Delhi, AAP accuses BJP affiliates of an attempted attack on Arvind Kejriwal. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj condemns the act as cowardly, stating BJP's jealousy over Kejriwal's popularity. They warn BJP of responsibility for any harm caused to Kejriwal. BJP has not responded yet.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused affiliates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to attack AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra on Friday evening in West Delhi's Vikaspuri region.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj described the incident as a 'cowardly' act prompted by Kejriwal's growing popularity among the people. He emphasized that the BJP would be held accountable for any harm that befalls Kejriwal.
The AAP padyatras, designed to engage with the public ahead of the February 2025 polls, are taking place across various assembly segments in the city. The BJP has yet to issue a response to these allegations.
