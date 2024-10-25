Congress Aims to Revive Maharashtra’s Glory Amid MVA Differences

The Congress party acknowledges internal differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) but remains optimistic about presenting a united front in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed resolve to bring the state back to its former glory by overcoming alliance challenges.

Expressing confidence in the MVA's prospects, Venugopal took to social media, stressing their readiness to secure a decisive win under the leadership of INC President Mallikarjun Kharge and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

The battle for control over the state's 288 Assembly seats is heating up as both MVA and the ruling Mahayuti coalition, including the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, gear up for the elections. Scheduled for November 20, the polling's counting date is set for November 23. Historical data highlights BJP's past victories, prompting keen interest in electoral outcomes.

