Congress Aims to Revive Maharashtra’s Glory Amid MVA Differences
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal highlights internal differences within Maha Vikas Aghadi but affirms their united front for Maharashtra Assembly elections. The MVA, led by INC figures, aims for a victory to restore the state's glory. Polls are set for November 20 with results on November 23.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party acknowledges internal differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) but remains optimistic about presenting a united front in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed resolve to bring the state back to its former glory by overcoming alliance challenges.
Expressing confidence in the MVA's prospects, Venugopal took to social media, stressing their readiness to secure a decisive win under the leadership of INC President Mallikarjun Kharge and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.
The battle for control over the state's 288 Assembly seats is heating up as both MVA and the ruling Mahayuti coalition, including the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, gear up for the elections. Scheduled for November 20, the polling's counting date is set for November 23. Historical data highlights BJP's past victories, prompting keen interest in electoral outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion
Nation Bids Farewell to Ratan Tata at Mumbai's Iconic NCPA
Stray Cattle Incident Disrupts Railway Operation in Gonda
David Seymour Announces Increased Availability of Critical Medicines for Kiwis
Rethinking Youth Justice: Alternatives to Incarceration for Vulnerable Adolescents