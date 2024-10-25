Strong Transatlantic Ties Endure Amid U.S. Election

In a recent discussion with Reuters, British finance minister Rachel Reeves affirmed that the enduring relationship between the United States and Britain will persist, irrespective of the results of the November 5 U.S. election.

Reeves, speaking from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings, emphasized that the American electorate's decision will be respected, and the UK is prepared to collaborate with either presidential candidate. She noted past cooperation with both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris under the Biden administration.

Reeves observed that while global economic conditions have shown resilience, ensuring a "soft landing" with lower inflation and growth, many individuals still face the reality of a cost-of-living crisis, marked by sustained high costs for energy and food.

