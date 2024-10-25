AAP Alleges BJP Involvement in Attack on Arvind Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating an attack on former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in the capital. Party leaders criticized Delhi police for inaction and expressed concerns about Kejriwal's safety, claiming the BJP would bear responsibility for any harm.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that an attack on former Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a rally in the national capital. AAP leaders have expressed serious concerns about Kejriwal's safety, pointing out the lack of response from the Delhi police.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi stated, 'During the padayatra, BJP workers raised slogans against Arvind Kejriwal and attacked him, posing a grave threat to his life.' She further accused the BJP of being responsible for previous attacks on Kejriwal, criticizing the police for failing to take action against the perpetrators.
AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bhardwaj, have echoed these allegations, condemning the attack and holding the BJP accountable for any harm that may come to Kejriwal. They have vowed to remain steadfast in their mission despite these challenges. The assembly polls in Delhi are slated for early 2025.
