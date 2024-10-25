Left Menu

AAP Alleges BJP Involvement in Attack on Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating an attack on former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in the capital. Party leaders criticized Delhi police for inaction and expressed concerns about Kejriwal's safety, claiming the BJP would bear responsibility for any harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:56 IST
AAP Alleges BJP Involvement in Attack on Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that an attack on former Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a rally in the national capital. AAP leaders have expressed serious concerns about Kejriwal's safety, pointing out the lack of response from the Delhi police.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi stated, 'During the padayatra, BJP workers raised slogans against Arvind Kejriwal and attacked him, posing a grave threat to his life.' She further accused the BJP of being responsible for previous attacks on Kejriwal, criticizing the police for failing to take action against the perpetrators.

AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bhardwaj, have echoed these allegations, condemning the attack and holding the BJP accountable for any harm that may come to Kejriwal. They have vowed to remain steadfast in their mission despite these challenges. The assembly polls in Delhi are slated for early 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024