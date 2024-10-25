Lebanon's FATF Grey-Listing: Impacts and Implications

Lebanon has been added to the 'grey list' by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a move highlighting the country's ongoing issues with terrorism financing and judicial independence. This classification comes amid Lebanon's severe financial crisis and escalating military tensions.

FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo emphasized that Lebanon's grey-list status should not obstruct humanitarian efforts, assuring that aid channels remain open. Lebanon has faced a compounded financial crisis since 2019 and now deals with increased hazards from Israeli military actions targeting Hezbollah.

A Reuters source indicated that in light of current conflicts, the FATF has extended Lebanon's compliance deadline to 2026. The grey-listing could potentially deter foreign investment and affect Lebanon's global banking relationships.

