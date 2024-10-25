Left Menu

Lebanon's FATF Grey-Listing: Impacts and Implications

Lebanon has been placed on FATF's grey list due to concerns over terrorism financing and lack of judicial independence, amid its financial and security crises. This status may hinder investment and banking relations, though humanitarian aid channels remain open. Deadlines for compliance have been extended to 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon has been added to the 'grey list' by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a move highlighting the country's ongoing issues with terrorism financing and judicial independence. This classification comes amid Lebanon's severe financial crisis and escalating military tensions.

FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo emphasized that Lebanon's grey-list status should not obstruct humanitarian efforts, assuring that aid channels remain open. Lebanon has faced a compounded financial crisis since 2019 and now deals with increased hazards from Israeli military actions targeting Hezbollah.

A Reuters source indicated that in light of current conflicts, the FATF has extended Lebanon's compliance deadline to 2026. The grey-listing could potentially deter foreign investment and affect Lebanon's global banking relationships.

