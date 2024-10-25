Lebanon's FATF Grey-Listing: Impacts and Implications
Lebanon has been placed on FATF's grey list due to concerns over terrorism financing and lack of judicial independence, amid its financial and security crises. This status may hinder investment and banking relations, though humanitarian aid channels remain open. Deadlines for compliance have been extended to 2026.
Lebanon has been added to the 'grey list' by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a move highlighting the country's ongoing issues with terrorism financing and judicial independence. This classification comes amid Lebanon's severe financial crisis and escalating military tensions.
FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo emphasized that Lebanon's grey-list status should not obstruct humanitarian efforts, assuring that aid channels remain open. Lebanon has faced a compounded financial crisis since 2019 and now deals with increased hazards from Israeli military actions targeting Hezbollah.
A Reuters source indicated that in light of current conflicts, the FATF has extended Lebanon's compliance deadline to 2026. The grey-listing could potentially deter foreign investment and affect Lebanon's global banking relationships.
