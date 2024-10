Samajwadi Party Poised for Major Step in Maharashtra Polls

The Samajwadi Party, a key player in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, issued a stern warning on Friday concerning the approaching Maharashtra assembly elections. SP leader Abu Azmi expressed frustration over stalled seat-sharing talks, threatening to independently field 20-25 candidates if not resolved by Saturday.

After discussions with NCP's Sharad Pawar, Azmi accused the Congress of deceptive tactics in past negotiations, prolonging talks without commitment. He emphasized SP's claims on Byculla and Versova seats, having already designated candidates for five seats while seeking seven additional seats.

Azmi criticized Congress leaders' frequent trips to Delhi, indicating SP's readiness to proceed independently should their demands remain unmet. Suggesting an SP candidate for Anushakti Nagar if required, Azmi reiterated deadlines, as Maharashtra elections loom on November 20, with results set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)