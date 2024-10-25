Left Menu

Election Heat: Nashik's Spirited Race to the Assembly

Eighteen candidates in Nashik, including Congress MLA Hiraman Khoskar, filed nominations as the Maharashtra assembly elections approach. As of now, 48 candidates are in the fray, with nominations accepted until October 29. Polling is set for November 20, with results announced three days later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:03 IST
Election Heat: Nashik's Spirited Race to the Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Nashik heats up as 18 candidates, among them sitting Congress MLA Hiraman Khoskar, filed their nomination papers on Friday. This move marks day four in the nomination process for the much-anticipated Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

In total, 48 candidates have entered the assembly race since the beginning of the nomination phase on October 22, which will remain open until October 29. Notable figures who submitted their candidacies include Congress incumbent Khoskar for the Igatpuri seat and Jitendra Bhave from the Nirbhay Maharashtra Party for Nashik East.

Nashik, situated in North Maharashtra with 15 assembly seats, will see scrutiny of these nominations on October 30. Candidates have the option to withdraw by November 4, 3 PM. Voters will head to the polls on November 20, with vote counting slated for three days post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

