Beyonce's Political Power Play: Diva Takes the Stage for Harris

In a surprising twist ahead of the November 5 presidential election, Beyoncé, the music superstar, is set to headline a rally in support of Kamala Harris. This comes as the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates a narrowing race between Harris and Republican challenger Donald Trump.

Beyoncé's involvement aims to invigorate Harris's campaign as her lead over Trump dwindles nationally and in critical battleground states. The Houston rally seeks to galvanize voter enthusiasm amidst a highly competitive election landscape.

Additionally, Donald Trump seems to be closing the gap with Hispanic men, reducing the Democrats' historical lead in this demographic. The election narrative is further complicated by reports of Iranian hackers disseminating stolen emails from Trump's campaign, adding to the tension of an already charged political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)