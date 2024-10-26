On Saturday, Georgians head to the polls for a parliamentary election that has been framed as a crucial decision point for the nation's future direction: closer integration with Western powers or a tilt back toward Moscow's influence.

Since its 2012 rise to power, the ruling Georgian Dream party now faces four opposition blocs advocating stronger Western alliances. With a history marred by Russian aggression and pro-Western inclinations, Georgia's political landscape is at a crossroads, further complicated by Russian involvement in Ukraine and domestic tensions.

Amid accusations of electoral manipulation, both sides anticipate a significant turnout from the 3.5 million eligible voters, while polling projections emit a polarized political climate. Central to this debate is the Georgian Dream's founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, who stresses national sovereignty against perceived Western war provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)