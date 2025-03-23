INDIA Bloc Needs Cohesion: Kapil Sibal Advocates for United Opposition
Kapil Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP, emphasizes the need for a cohesive structure within the INDIA bloc to effectively oppose the BJP-led government. He calls for a formal political framework and spokespersons to represent the bloc's views, highlighting recent discord among alliance members during state assembly elections.
India
- India
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has stressed the need for a cohesive and united approach within the opposition alliance, INDIA, urging for a formal political framework. Speaking to PTI, he highlighted the importance of establishing a structured platform to counter the BJP-led government effectively.
Sibal underscored the necessity for the INDIA bloc to present a unified front with clear policies and spokespersons representing its views. Recent conflicts within the alliance during state assembly polls have raised concerns about its effectiveness, he noted. The coalition's discord could hinder future progress, he warned.
Despite challenges, Sibal expressed optimism about the opposition's future, suggesting that a cohesive strategy is critical for success. Discussing potential legislative challenges like the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, he pointed out the implications for upcoming elections in states like Bihar, advocating for strategic positioning within the bloc.
(With inputs from agencies.)
