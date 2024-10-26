Left Menu

Kamala Harris Rallies for Abortion Rights in Texas Amid Election Tensions

Kamala Harris campaigned in Texas, highlighting abortion rights concerns amid a tight election race against Donald Trump. With Beyonce's support, Harris engaged with voters, highlighting abortion issues in Texas, where strict bans exist. Trump's policies and judicial appointments have fueled these restrictions, posing challenges for women's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 08:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 08:34 IST
Kamala Harris Rallies for Abortion Rights in Texas Amid Election Tensions
Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump visited Texas on the campaign trail, highlighting the state's pivotal role in the upcoming election. Harris, in particular, focused on abortion rights, emphasizing the impact of Texas' near-total ban as a crucial issue for voters.

During her Texas rally, Harris engaged with supporters, backed by superstar singer Beyonce, who introduced her on stage. Harris criticized Trump's administration for its role in shaping the current U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade, impacting federal abortion rights.

Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Austin, recording a podcast episode and appealing to his core supporters. The battle for Texas' electoral votes underscores the sharp divide between the candidates on the issue of women's reproductive rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024