Kamala Harris Rallies for Abortion Rights in Texas Amid Election Tensions

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump visited Texas on the campaign trail, highlighting the state's pivotal role in the upcoming election. Harris, in particular, focused on abortion rights, emphasizing the impact of Texas' near-total ban as a crucial issue for voters.

During her Texas rally, Harris engaged with supporters, backed by superstar singer Beyonce, who introduced her on stage. Harris criticized Trump's administration for its role in shaping the current U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade, impacting federal abortion rights.

Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Austin, recording a podcast episode and appealing to his core supporters. The battle for Texas' electoral votes underscores the sharp divide between the candidates on the issue of women's reproductive rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)