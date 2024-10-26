The Impact of Israel's Strategic Strikes on Iran: A New Path to Peace?

The White House has conveyed that Israel's recent strikes on Iran are anticipated to end the ongoing military exchanges between the two adversarial nations. In a stern warning, Tehran was cautioned about facing 'consequences' if it chose to retaliate.

A senior official from the White House asserted that this operation by Israel should effectively 'close out' the direct military hostilities with Iran. The statement also highlighted the consensus among U.S. allies on this perspective.

President Joe Biden received continuous updates throughout the development and execution of the strikes from his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. The operation, described as 'extensive, targeted, and precise,' was carried out by Israeli forces without U.S. involvement, as confirmed by the official.

