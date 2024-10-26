The Impact of Israel's Strategic Strikes on Iran: A New Path to Peace?
The White House signaled that Israel's military strikes on Iran might halt direct exchanges between the two nations, warning Tehran against retaliatory actions. The U.S. administration, in conjunction with allies, believes the operation should conclude military tensions. President Biden stayed informed through his national security adviser.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The White House has conveyed that Israel's recent strikes on Iran are anticipated to end the ongoing military exchanges between the two adversarial nations. In a stern warning, Tehran was cautioned about facing 'consequences' if it chose to retaliate.
A senior official from the White House asserted that this operation by Israel should effectively 'close out' the direct military hostilities with Iran. The statement also highlighted the consensus among U.S. allies on this perspective.
President Joe Biden received continuous updates throughout the development and execution of the strikes from his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. The operation, described as 'extensive, targeted, and precise,' was carried out by Israeli forces without U.S. involvement, as confirmed by the official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- strikes
- White House
- consequences
- Tehran
- allies
- military
- Biden
- security
ALSO READ
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania
Obama Rallies for Harris: A Historic Campaign Amid Tight Race
Escalating Tensions: Tehran Prepared for Strong Defense
Mumbai Gears Up for Grand Dussehra Rallies Amid Heightened Security
Sena Rivals Clash with Dussehra Rallies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls