Intense Race in Assam By-elections as 38 Candidates Enter the Fray

A bustling political scene is emerging in Assam as 38 candidates have filed their nominations for the by-elections in five assembly constituencies. The elections, scheduled for November 13, will see intense contests in Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli.

On the last day for nomination submissions, 24 candidates joined the fray with notable entries. According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, nominations include three for Dholai, one for Sidli, five for Bongaigaon, 12 for Samaguri, and three for Behali.

The ruling BJP is actively participating by fielding candidates in Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai, while allied parties Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) are taking on Bongaigaon and Sidli seats, respectively.

The Congress party, meanwhile, has entered the ring in all five seats with prominent candidates such as Tanzil Hussain for Samaguri, Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha for Dholai, and Sanjib Warle for Sidli.

AGP has positioned Diptimoyee Choudhury in Bongaigaon amid internal controversies, whereas UPPL's choice for Sidli is Nirmal Kumar Brahma. The BJP's lineup includes Diganta Ghatowar for Behali, Diplu Ranjan Sarma for Samaguri, and Nihar Ranjan Das for Dholai.

