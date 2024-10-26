PM Modi Holds Strategic Talks with Haryana and Mizoram CMs

In a notable political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Nayab Singh Saini and Lal Duhoma, the chief ministers of Haryana and Mizoram, in New Delhi on Saturday. The official PMO India account confirmed this on X, enhancing the political discourse.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has solidified its influence by achieving an absolute majority in the Haryana legislative assembly elections. The BJP secured 48 out of the 90 seats, a significant win against Congress which settled for 37 seats. The remainder was divided among Independents and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Further highlighting his political commitments, PM Modi also met Mizoram's Chief Minister Lal Duhoma. This interaction was similarly acknowledged by the PMO on X, underscoring the continuing political engagement as BJP strengthens its foothold across various states.

