PM Modi Holds Strategic Talks with Haryana and Mizoram CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in significant discussions with Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini and Mizoram's Lal Duhoma. The BJP celebrated a majority win in Haryana, securing 48 seats, while Congress gained 37. PMO shared updates on X regarding these pivotal meetings with the chief ministers.

PM Modi met Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/PMO's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Nayab Singh Saini and Lal Duhoma, the chief ministers of Haryana and Mizoram, in New Delhi on Saturday. The official PMO India account confirmed this on X, enhancing the political discourse.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has solidified its influence by achieving an absolute majority in the Haryana legislative assembly elections. The BJP secured 48 out of the 90 seats, a significant win against Congress which settled for 37 seats. The remainder was divided among Independents and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Further highlighting his political commitments, PM Modi also met Mizoram's Chief Minister Lal Duhoma. This interaction was similarly acknowledged by the PMO on X, underscoring the continuing political engagement as BJP strengthens its foothold across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

