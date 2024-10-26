Controversy Erupts Over Italy's Commemoration of WWII Battle

Italy's far-right government is facing a backlash after celebrating a pivotal World War II battle, where they praised the defeated fascist soldiers.

The controversy erupted after a social media post by Italy's defence ministry on Wednesday marked the 82nd anniversary of the 1942 battle of El Alamein in Egypt. The ministry honored the Italian soldiers for 'sacrificing their lives for our freedom', referring to the Italian and Nazi defeat as 'heroic and tragic'. The battle, a significant Allied victory, crushed German-led Axis ambitions in North Africa.

Thousands of Italians perished or were captured under Benito Mussolini's fascist regime. Italy's center-left opposition denounced the government’s commemoration. The Five Star Movement criticized the notion that Italian troops fought for freedom, while Gianfranco Pagliarulo, president of ANPI, pointed out that these soldiers were victims of a fascist government. Premier Giorgia Meloni, leading the far-right Brothers of Italy party with historical ties to neo-fascism, has not commented.

