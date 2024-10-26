Left Menu

Congress Faces Internal Rift Over Nilanga Candidacy

The Congress party's decision to field Abhay Salunke in Nilanga, Maharashtra, has caused discontent among local leaders, notably Ashok Patil Nilangekar. Salunke, previously with Shiv Sena and MNS, will compete against BJP's Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar. The decision highlights growing tensions and varying loyalties within the party ranks.

Updated: 26-10-2024 17:21 IST
The Congress party's nomination of Abhay Salunke as its candidate in Nilanga, Latur district for the upcoming Maharashtra elections has sparked controversy among local Congress leaders. The decision, part of the party's recently released second candidate list, has especially displeased Ashok Patil Nilangekar, son of former Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar.

Ashok Patil Nilangekar, who lost to the current BJP MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar in 2019, expressed his dissatisfaction, indicating a potential discord within the party's local unit. He emphasized the support his family has given to the Congress when it lacked leadership in the area.

Abhay Salunke, previously aligned with Shiv Sena and MNS, will face the BJP's resurgent Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar. His supporters claim that Salunke's commitment to social work over the years makes him an appealing candidate. Meanwhile, BJP loyalists maintain confidence in Sambhaji's regional influence and experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

