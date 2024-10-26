CPI (ML) Leader Challenges Union Minister on Infiltration Claims

CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has launched a vehement critique of Union minister Giriraj Singh over his remarks concerning infiltration attempts in the border districts of Bihar.

Following his statewide 'Badlo Bihar Nyay Yatra', Bhattacharya addressed the media and underscored that it was the central government's duty to prevent such occurrences. He highlighted that the ruling party, BJP, which Singh is a part of, has held power at the Centre for ten years.

Singh's controversial statements during the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra', particularly regarding Seemanchal's fate, drew fierce backlash from Bhattacharya, who argues that the onus is on the Centre to deploy its border forces effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)