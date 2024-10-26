Night of Strikes: Deadly Drone and Missile Attacks in Ukraine

A nighttime barrage of drone and missile strikes caused widespread destruction and casualties in Ukraine, with Russian attacks claiming the lives of several civilians in Kyiv and Dnipro. A teenage girl was killed when a drone crashed into an apartment block in Kyiv, prompting the evacuation of 100 residents.

In Dnipro, a missile strike left five dead and over 20 injured, illustrating the relentless nature of the conflict. Violent disturbances echoed across the regions, including the casualty of a mother and her teenage daughter in the crossfire.

Russian forces advanced in the eastern Donetsk region, capturing a small settlement. Despite the heavy assaults, Ukraine's air defenses intercepted numerous drones, demonstrating resilience against the ongoing military pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)