Night of Strikes: Deadly Drone and Missile Attacks in Ukraine
A Russian drone attack killed a teenager in Kyiv amidst a nighttime onslaught. Simultaneously, a missile strike in Dnipro claimed five lives, including a young teenager, and injured 21. Russia continues its aggressive eastern campaign, capturing more ground, while Ukraine's air defense battles relentless attacks.
A nighttime barrage of drone and missile strikes caused widespread destruction and casualties in Ukraine, with Russian attacks claiming the lives of several civilians in Kyiv and Dnipro. A teenage girl was killed when a drone crashed into an apartment block in Kyiv, prompting the evacuation of 100 residents.
In Dnipro, a missile strike left five dead and over 20 injured, illustrating the relentless nature of the conflict. Violent disturbances echoed across the regions, including the casualty of a mother and her teenage daughter in the crossfire.
Russian forces advanced in the eastern Donetsk region, capturing a small settlement. Despite the heavy assaults, Ukraine's air defenses intercepted numerous drones, demonstrating resilience against the ongoing military pressure.
