BJP's Generational Shift Fuels Growth as Congress Faces Decline
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav claims BJP's generational changes contributed to its growth, unlike Congress, which struggles with the same leadership. The BJP focuses on new member enrollment, contrasting with Congress's decline and division tactics. BJP aims for 1.68 crore members in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has highlighted the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) generational transformation as a catalyst for its growing support base.
In contrast, he pointed out that the Congress party remains under the leadership of figures from the past, such as ex-Chief Ministers Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath, leading to its diminishing relevance. Speaking at a workshop during the BJP's membership drive, Yadav emphasized the party's commitment to fostering new talent, uniting society, and expanding its influence from local to national levels.
The ongoing membership drive in Madhya Pradesh aims to boost the state's BJP membership to 1.68 crore by October 31, surpassing previous targets and contributing to the party's overall growth strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
