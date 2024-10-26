Fierce Contest in Worli: MNS vs. Thackeray Showdown

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections draw near, the political landscape intensifies with sharp criticisms from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) camp. Candidate for the Worli Assembly seat, Sandeep Deshpande, has charged the sitting MLA, Aaditya Thackeray, with neglect, alleging that Thackeray has not engaged with his constituency's residents for the past five years. Deshpande highlighted issues like incomplete Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects and corruption in the BDD Chawl lottery housing scheme, emphasizing a lack of development in essential services like hospitals and schools in Worli.

Deshpande further accused Thackeray of making appearances only during election time, criticizing the MLA's tenure as one lacking the promised development. Highlighting the dissatisfaction among the constituents, Deshpande asserted that true leadership comes from ongoing engagement and service, not just electoral promises. The MNS candidate claims to be actively connecting with Worli residents to explain his vision for change, aiming to shift the electoral dynamics.

The upcoming election for the Worli constituency is set to be fiercely contested, featuring prominent candidates like former Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora. The MNS is striking an independent chord, while Shiv Sena divides allegiances. As part of its preparation strategy, the BJP has announced its second list of candidates, including key figures such as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections slated for November 20, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi have intensified their campaigns to capture voters' attention. The outcome of this electoral contest, particularly in significant battlegrounds like Worli, will be closely watched as results are declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)