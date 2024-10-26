Congress Leaders Face Legal Heat Over Misleading Video Tactics

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, along with two others, have landed in legal trouble following accusations of sharing misleading content on social media. Police have charged them for posting an outdated video of BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat aimed at swaying voter perception.

The FIR, filed by BJP General Secretary Arvind Singh Jadon, highlights the opposition's attempt to tarnish Rawat's image just before the bypolls. The controversial footage, originally from six years ago, depicts Rawat, a then-Congress MLA, involved in a tense exchange with villagers over a water crisis.

Authorities emphasize that sharing such media requires prior clearance from the Media Certification & Monitoring Committee. November 13 marks the upcoming bypolls for Budhni and Vijaypur, with results expected on November 23. The elections follow Rawat's recent shift from Congress to BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)