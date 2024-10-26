Left Menu

NCP Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections: Malik's Candidature and LED Campaigns

NCP leader Nawab Malik announces his bid for the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly seat, while the party ramps up its election campaign across Maharashtra with 150 LED vans. Malik promises change, critiquing local hooliganism and drug issues. The elections are slated for November 20 with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:29 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nawab Malik, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), declared his candidacy for the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections. Speaking to ANI, Malik emphasized that public dissatisfaction with local hooliganism and drug operations has prompted him to enter the race.

Malik assured supporters of his confidence in securing a win, stating, 'I will be filing my nomination on October 29. The public demands change, and I will represent those concerns in the elections from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar.' Despite opposition, particularly from BJP officials linking him to Dawood Ibrahim, Malik reinforced that his public backing would propel his campaign.

Simultaneously, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has intensified its Maharashtra assembly election campaign, deploying 150 LED vans to highlight party achievements and promises. The LED vans, launched by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai, are part of efforts to communicate the party's welfare initiatives, including the successful Ladki Bahin Yojana and Baliraja Vij Savlat schemes, aimed at women and farmers, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

