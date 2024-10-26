NCP Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections: Malik's Candidature and LED Campaigns
NCP leader Nawab Malik announces his bid for the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly seat, while the party ramps up its election campaign across Maharashtra with 150 LED vans. Malik promises change, critiquing local hooliganism and drug issues. The elections are slated for November 20 with results on November 23.
- Country:
- India
Nawab Malik, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), declared his candidacy for the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections. Speaking to ANI, Malik emphasized that public dissatisfaction with local hooliganism and drug operations has prompted him to enter the race.
Malik assured supporters of his confidence in securing a win, stating, 'I will be filing my nomination on October 29. The public demands change, and I will represent those concerns in the elections from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar.' Despite opposition, particularly from BJP officials linking him to Dawood Ibrahim, Malik reinforced that his public backing would propel his campaign.
Simultaneously, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has intensified its Maharashtra assembly election campaign, deploying 150 LED vans to highlight party achievements and promises. The LED vans, launched by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai, are part of efforts to communicate the party's welfare initiatives, including the successful Ladki Bahin Yojana and Baliraja Vij Savlat schemes, aimed at women and farmers, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP leader Baba Siddique dead after being shot in Mumbai, says party president, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar Urges Against Politicizing Baba Siddique's Tragic Killing
Administration in Maharashtra demoralised under Mahayuti regime: NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar at MVA press conference in Mumbai.
Athawale Calls for Seat Allocation in Mahayuti for RPI(A)
Congress Slams Mahayuti for Alleged Maharashtra Neglect