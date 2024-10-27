Japan Braces for Political Shift Amid Election Turmoil

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's conservative ruling party is facing a crucial test in Sunday's elections, with the possibility of losing its comfortable majority in the lower house. The election comes amid financial scandals and a stagnant economy, stirring public discontent.

Ishiba, who took office on October 1 after Fumio Kishida resigned, called for a snap election hoping to boost support with his reformist image. The election sees 1,344 candidates, including a record 314 women, vying for seats, with polls closing at 8 pm.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by Ishiba, aims to retain 233 seats in the 465-member lower house. However, political analysts suggest Ishiba could fall short of this goal, potentially prompting calls for a leadership change within his party.

