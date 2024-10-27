Japan Braces for Political Shift Amid Election Turmoil
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's conservative ruling party faces potential challenges in maintaining its majority in the lower house amid financial scandals and a stagnant economy. The election results could weaken Ishiba's power, possibly leading to political uncertainty in Japan, though no government change is foreseen.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's conservative ruling party is facing a crucial test in Sunday's elections, with the possibility of losing its comfortable majority in the lower house. The election comes amid financial scandals and a stagnant economy, stirring public discontent.
Ishiba, who took office on October 1 after Fumio Kishida resigned, called for a snap election hoping to boost support with his reformist image. The election sees 1,344 candidates, including a record 314 women, vying for seats, with polls closing at 8 pm.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by Ishiba, aims to retain 233 seats in the 465-member lower house. However, political analysts suggest Ishiba could fall short of this goal, potentially prompting calls for a leadership change within his party.
