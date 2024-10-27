Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Lives Lost and Regional Tensions Rise

Israeli strikes in northern Gaza resulted in at least 22 fatalities, including women and children. As Israel continues its offensive against Hamas, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with extensive casualties and massive displacement. Meanwhile, escalating tensions risk a regional conflict involving Iran and its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 22 individuals, including women and children, as reported by Palestinian medical sources. The Gaza Health Ministry revealed that the fatalities occurred during strikes on multiple locations in Beit Lahiya late Saturday.

Amid ongoing Israeli military efforts against Hamas militants, the death toll is expected to rise, with at least 15 people also injured. The unrest has generated concern over a wider regional conflict involving Iran and its allies.

The conflict began after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, leading to Israel's retaliation and escalating violence. In Gaza, more than 42,000 Palestinians have died, and tens of thousands are displaced, raising alarm over the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

