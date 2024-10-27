Maharashtra on the Brink: Aligning with the Centre
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for Maharashtra to have a government aligned with the Centre. He highlighted Maharashtra's importance in industry and infrastructure, while reaffirming India's stance against terrorism. Jaishankar also noted the NDA government's focus on economy and employment in its third term.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the necessity of Maharashtra having a government that aligns with the central government, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Jaishankar emphasized India's leadership in counter-terrorism efforts and its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.
The minister acknowledged Maharashtra as a pivotal state in terms of industry, technology, and infrastructure, stressing the importance of a 'Viksit Maharashtra' for the realization of 'Viksit Bharat'. The alignment between the state and central governments, he suggested, is crucial for achieving these developmental goals.
He also highlighted the NDA government's third term focus on economic growth and employment, positioning these as central themes in the state's and country's progress agendas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Malayalam Stars in Spotlight: Defamation Charges Shake Industry
Private Sector Gains Access to PM GatiShakti Portal: A Game Changer in Infrastructure Planning
PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Infrastructure Landscape
Strategic Infrastructure Boost: Arunachal's New Roads and Bridges Revolutionize Connectivity
Rajnath Singh Unveils 75 Key Infrastructure Projects Enhancing Arunachal Pradesh's Future