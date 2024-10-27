Left Menu

Maharashtra on the Brink: Aligning with the Centre

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for Maharashtra to have a government aligned with the Centre. He highlighted Maharashtra's importance in industry and infrastructure, while reaffirming India's stance against terrorism. Jaishankar also noted the NDA government's focus on economy and employment in its third term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the necessity of Maharashtra having a government that aligns with the central government, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Jaishankar emphasized India's leadership in counter-terrorism efforts and its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

The minister acknowledged Maharashtra as a pivotal state in terms of industry, technology, and infrastructure, stressing the importance of a 'Viksit Maharashtra' for the realization of 'Viksit Bharat'. The alignment between the state and central governments, he suggested, is crucial for achieving these developmental goals.

He also highlighted the NDA government's third term focus on economic growth and employment, positioning these as central themes in the state's and country's progress agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

