Fertiliser Distribution Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh By-Elections

The Congress party has raised serious allegations against the BJP, claiming that the distribution of fertilisers in Madhya Pradesh is heavily skewed in favor of regions currently facing by-elections. The Congress argues that this favoritism is a strategic move by the ruling party to secure votes.

Reports indicate that while farmers in many parts of the state are struggling to access necessary supplies of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), those in Budhni and Vijaypur—key by-election constituencies—are receiving fertilisers in advance and in abundance.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, condemned the BJP's actions on social media, labeling it a betrayal to farmers and accusing the government of shameless vote-mongering at the expense of equitable resource allocation.

