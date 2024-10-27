Fertiliser Distribution Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh By-Elections
The Congress party accused the BJP of selectively distributing fertilisers in Madhya Pradesh, focusing only on areas where bypolls are being held. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh criticized this practice, stating it disadvantages farmers elsewhere in the state, highlighting the political motives behind the BJP's actions.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has raised serious allegations against the BJP, claiming that the distribution of fertilisers in Madhya Pradesh is heavily skewed in favor of regions currently facing by-elections. The Congress argues that this favoritism is a strategic move by the ruling party to secure votes.
Reports indicate that while farmers in many parts of the state are struggling to access necessary supplies of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), those in Budhni and Vijaypur—key by-election constituencies—are receiving fertilisers in advance and in abundance.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, condemned the BJP's actions on social media, labeling it a betrayal to farmers and accusing the government of shameless vote-mongering at the expense of equitable resource allocation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Paddy Procurement: A Tug of War Between Farmers and Government
Punjab Farmers Protest Delayed Paddy Procurement, Block Roads and Railways
Punjab Farmers Ramp Up Protests Over Paddy Procurement Delays
Farmers and Arhtiyas Unite Against Delayed Paddy Procurement
Government Hikes MSP for Rabi Crops, Ensures Profitable Returns for Farmers