Immigration on the Line: The Heated U.S. Presidential Race

As Election Day draws near, immigration remains a pivotal issue in the U.S. presidential race. Former President Trump campaigns on tightening immigration policies, alarming many immigrant communities. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris advocates for reforming the broken system. With polls showing a tight race, immigration is a hotly debated topic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:47 IST
With less than two weeks until Election Day, immigration has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. presidential race. Immigrants from India, South Asia, and other regions worry about potential consequences if former President Donald Trump is victorious.

Trump has pledged a stringent immigration policy shift, promising to conduct the largest domestic deportation operation in U.S. history if elected. His proposals have sparked sharp criticism from pro-immigration advocacy groups, highlighting tensions surrounding the 14th Amendment and birthright citizenship.

Vice President Kamala Harris, representing the Democrats, emphasizes fixing the broken immigration system through legislative efforts. As polls remain tight, the immigration debate underscores the deep divisions among American voters.

