Left Menu

Amit Shah Targets TMC for Infiltration and Women's Safety Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the TMC government in West Bengal for alleged state-sponsored infiltration and corruption, highlighting concerns over women's safety. He launched the BJP's membership drive, aiming for a two-third majority in the 2026 state elections to address these issues and ensure women's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:47 IST
Amit Shah Targets TMC for Infiltration and Women's Safety Concerns
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday leveled serious accusations against the TMC government in West Bengal, claiming it is involved in state-sponsored infiltration and corruption. Shah highlighted recent incidents in Sandeshkhali and the RG Kar hospital, pointing to these as evidence of the alarming safety situation for women in the state.

In a bid to uproot the current regime, Shah inaugurated the BJP's membership drive in West Bengal, setting an ambitious goal of amassing one crore members. He stressed the significance of a concerted effort to elect a BJP government in the 2026 state elections with a two-third majority, asserting this was crucial to tackle the issues of corruption and infiltration effectively.

Emphasizing the need for change, Shah urged party members to leverage their influence despite recent electoral outcomes. He reiterated the party's commitment to securing women's safety, underscoring recent criminal incidents as a critical impetus for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024