Amit Shah Targets TMC for Infiltration and Women's Safety Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday leveled serious accusations against the TMC government in West Bengal, claiming it is involved in state-sponsored infiltration and corruption. Shah highlighted recent incidents in Sandeshkhali and the RG Kar hospital, pointing to these as evidence of the alarming safety situation for women in the state.

In a bid to uproot the current regime, Shah inaugurated the BJP's membership drive in West Bengal, setting an ambitious goal of amassing one crore members. He stressed the significance of a concerted effort to elect a BJP government in the 2026 state elections with a two-third majority, asserting this was crucial to tackle the issues of corruption and infiltration effectively.

Emphasizing the need for change, Shah urged party members to leverage their influence despite recent electoral outcomes. He reiterated the party's commitment to securing women's safety, underscoring recent criminal incidents as a critical impetus for change.

