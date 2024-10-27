Bulgaria's Snap Election: Political Deadlock or Breakthrough?

Bulgarians took to the polls on Sunday for their seventh snap election in a span of four years, with no clear end to the political impasse that has hindered economic progress in the EU's poorest member state.

Since 2020, Bulgaria has witnessed a series of short-lived governments, with anti-graft protests leading to the downfall of a coalition headed by the centre-right GERB party. This election cycle appears poised for a similar outcome, as recent polls suggest no single party will achieve a parliamentary majority, predicting arduous coalition negotiations.

The latest Gallup International Balkans poll puts GERB in the lead with 26.1% of votes, ahead of the reformist PP party and the ultra-nationalist, pro-Russian Revival party. The ongoing political uncertainty has delayed Bulgaria's Eurozone accession and continues to strain the country's economic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)