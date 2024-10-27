Mithun Chakraborty's Bold 2026 Prediction: BJP's West Bengal Plans Unveiled
Mithun Chakraborty announced the BJP's ambition to win the West Bengal assembly elections in 2026. Honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Chakraborty spoke at a BJP membership drive, urging party members for strong support. He vowed to join the campaign, emphasizing resilience against voter intimidation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Mithun Chakraborty confidently stated that the BJP aims to claim victory in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.
During a BJP membership ceremony, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chakraborty, newly honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, expressed determination to mobilize support for the party.
Emphasizing unity against intimidation, he urged party workers to join the membership drive, targeting a significant increase before the November campaign's end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pankaja Munde Rallies OBC and Dalit Support Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
BJP Appoints Observers for Key Assembly Elections
In ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi will repeat its performance in Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar.
Political Shifts as Jharkhand Preps for Assembly Elections
JMM-Led Alliance Gears Up for Jharkhand Assembly Elections