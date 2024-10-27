Mithun Chakraborty's Bold 2026 Prediction: BJP's West Bengal Plans Unveiled

Mithun Chakraborty confidently stated that the BJP aims to claim victory in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

During a BJP membership ceremony, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chakraborty, newly honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, expressed determination to mobilize support for the party.

Emphasizing unity against intimidation, he urged party workers to join the membership drive, targeting a significant increase before the November campaign's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)