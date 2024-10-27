Left Menu

Mithun Chakraborty's Bold 2026 Prediction: BJP's West Bengal Plans Unveiled

Mithun Chakraborty announced the BJP's ambition to win the West Bengal assembly elections in 2026. Honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Chakraborty spoke at a BJP membership drive, urging party members for strong support. He vowed to join the campaign, emphasizing resilience against voter intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:03 IST
Mithun Chakraborty confidently stated that the BJP aims to claim victory in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

During a BJP membership ceremony, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chakraborty, newly honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, expressed determination to mobilize support for the party.

Emphasizing unity against intimidation, he urged party workers to join the membership drive, targeting a significant increase before the November campaign's end.

