Massive Protest in Seoul Against Same-Sex Partner Rights Ruling
On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of South Korean Christians protested in Seoul against a landmark court ruling that granted same-sex partners the right to receive state health insurance. The decision has sparked widespread controversy in South Korea, highlighting tensions between LGBTQ rights and conservative values.
In a significant display of opposition, hundreds of thousands of South Korean Christians gathered in Seoul on Sunday to protest a landmark court ruling. This ruling recognized the rights of same-sex partners to receive state health insurance benefits, a decision heralded as a step forward for LGBTQ rights.
The supreme court's decision in July supported a high court ruling, marking a pivotal moment in a nation that traditionally lags behind others in the region regarding LGBTQ rights. Sunday's gathering, reported by Yonhap news agency, saw participation numbers disputed, with police estimating 230,000 attendees and organizers claiming up to 1.1 million.
The ruling was deemed unconstitutional by organizers such as committee spokesperson Kim Jeong-hee, who highlighted the absence of legal recognition for same-sex marriage in South Korea. The protest saw participants holding signs critical of anti-discrimination laws, while a coalition of LGBTQ activists and religious organizations condemned the event as undermining values of inclusivity and human rights.
